Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool May Offload Players This Week & Confesses His Squad Is 'Too Big'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confessed that he believes his squad of players is too big, meaning the club may be looking at a long list of departures in the coming week.

The squad is full of many fringe players who may now not be needed following Liverpool's busy transfer window, and the club may be looking to sell these players in order to recover some of their funds.

According to Sky Sports, Klopp said: "We will see what happens. If any player from my team is available, then in every other situation in my life as a manager I would have bought all of them, to be honest.





"They are all fantastic boys, they are able to play fantastic football.





"In this moment, the squad would be too big, that's true. But it's not that that means for us that we give them for free or something like that, Liverpool is strong enough to keep all these players and then we deal with that.





"We are not there to make other teams stronger, that's not our job."

Liverpool have already invested heavily in the squad this summer with the signings of Alisson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabinho and Naby Keita. These players cost the club over £150m, meaning they may be keen to raise funds this summer.





The news may leave the likes of Danny Ings, Daniel Sturridge, Loris Karius and Lazar Markovic sweating over their future. They all play in positions which have been expensively reinforced this summer and could now have fallen further down in Jurgen Klopp's estimations.

A series of underwhelming performances by the majority of these fringe players will not have impressed Klopp, giving him yet another reason to consider looking to sell.

Liverpool have spent far more money than any other Premier League club this summer, which means that the selling of players will certainly have been discussed behind closed doors. With UEFA's Financial Fair Play scheme constantly scrutinising clubs, Liverpool may be keen to raise funds to ensure they do not fall foul of the regulations.