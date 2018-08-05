Liverpool Fans React to Lucas Digne's Claims That He Rejected Them Twice With Hilarious Tweets

Everton new boy Lucas Digne's arrival on Merseyside has attracted a lot of attention from the Toffee's city rivals Liverpool, after it emerged that Marco Silva's new recruit has "I Never Walk Alone" tattooed across his chest.

The obvious indication from this would be that Digne is representing the Reds' famous "You'll Never Walk Alone" slogan, but in retaliation, the Frenchman has hit back at claims he is a fan of his new club's biggest rivals.

Lucas Digne shows up to Everton wearing neon red shoes and showing off his "I Never Walk Alone" chest tattoo. Scenes. pic.twitter.com/PPmPJhof0m — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) August 1, 2018

The former PSG and Barcelona man said, "There is nothing about football, it is just about my parents. When I go for my first day at school when I was three or four years old they gave me a necklace with these words on."





Digne arrived at Goodison Park in an initial £18m deal earlier this week, signing a five-year contract with the Toffees. Rather than support his new club's rivals, the full back has instead suggested that the Reds' are simply bitter at missing out on him in the past on more than one occasion.





"Two times, the first after Lille when I went to Paris and the second time was after Rome. I said two times 'no' because I am a Blue."

Liverpool fans haven't been rocked by that announcement, it seems, as they have responded by digging up a few old tweets of current Reds full back Andrew Robertson rejecting Everton whilst at Dundee United, whilst also reacting to the 'rejection' claims in glorious detail.

When someone says Lucas Digne>Andy Robertson pic.twitter.com/L2K6wURRk0 — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤً (@FirminoSZN) August 3, 2018

Dear Lucas Digne , Thanks for Supposedly Rejecting @LFC . If not for you maybe we wouldn't have got Andy Robertson #LFC



Love



Liverpool Supporters — Daksh Hassija (@Daksh_LFC) August 4, 2018

Lucas digne wears andy robertson pyjamas to bed — Greg (@G_Sinnott3) August 4, 2018

Who doesn't?!

Andy Robertson 8m



Lucas Digne 18m



Absolute levels. — TheRedmen5 (@TheRedmen5) August 1, 2018

Lucas Digne says he said "NO" twice to LFC advances, REALLY @LucasDigne ,there is no chance you would overthrow Robbo at Leftback 🤣not even Moreno — Mary-ann (@Maryann02906030) August 3, 2018

I mean, I think even I'd overthrow Alberto Moreno at left back, but whatever you say.