Man Utd Target Ivan Perisic Reveals Desire to Play Abroad & Speaks on Potential Bayern Move

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

Ivan Perisic's potential move to Manchester United has seemed to be on the cards for an eternity, but the Croatian forward has now added further fuel to the fire, hinting to Croatian media that he would be open to a move to a 'top club' if he were to leave Inter.

Perisic signed a long-term deal with Inter last year, and enjoyed yet another excellent season in Milan, before going one further and setting the world alight with his World Cup performances, starring as Croatia went on an unlikely run to the final.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

When asked about his future, he told Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti: “Last year I signed new five-year deal with Inter, I enjoy great status at the club.

“It is true Inter has not had the results it should have since 2010, there were some problems, bad decisions, but somehow I feel we are on the right way to return to old glory.

“I heard some clubs want me but they have to talk to my club and only after that could I join the negotiations and decide. If I was to change club, it could only be to a top league and top club. I’d like to play in England and Spain but I don’t know if there is enough time left.

Asked about his relationship with Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac, he said: "He had very big influence on me, I played great for Croatia under him and I congratulate him on everything he has done in Germany and signing for Bayern. If they want me, they know where to find me!

“Only God knows what will happen in future, I am happy at Inter but we all know anything is possible in football.”

At 29, and just off the back of scoring in a World Cup final, it's hard to imagine a better opportunity arising for Perisic to get such a move over the line, and Inter may be keen to cash in in order to fund a move for Perisic's Croatian team-mate Luka Modric.

United would certainly consider themselves a club of the 'top' variety, and with all that in mind, could be primed to finally make their move - especially with Anthony Martial's frequent flirting with the exit door.

