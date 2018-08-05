Young Australian striker Daniel Arzani will join Celtic on loan once he has completed his move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 19-year-old featured three times for his country at the World Cup in Russia this summer and attracted plenty of attention as the youngest player at the tournament.

Despite his country crashing out in the group stages, Arzani has earned himself a dream move to Manchester City, although he will be immediately loaned out to Scottish champions Celtic, according to Fox Sports.

Speaking about the potential move, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Arzani is 'in talks' to come to Celtic once he finalizes his move to England. Everything could be wrapped up 'in the next few days', according to the former Liverpool boss.

“He is, I believe, finalizing his deal with Manchester City and in talks with ourselves to come in, as a possibility,” Rodgers said of Arzani.

“He is another exciting young talent and we will see if we can get that organised in the next few days. It is not going to be (before) midweek. He has just flown in, he hasn’t trained.

“He has obviously been at the World Cup so he will need to be in for a couple of weeks before he gets up to speed.”

Meanwhile, Arzani's future parent club are preparing to face Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is excited to "learn a lot" from Chelsea's new head coach Maurizio Sarri this season.



Read: https://t.co/7lssrb294W pic.twitter.com/kss956ToSZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 3, 2018

City boss Pep Guardiola has recently warned that his side will need to re-build their momentum if they are to mount another title challenge this season.