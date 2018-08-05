Martial Misses Man Utd's Bayern Clash as Report Hints at Potential Deal Involving Chelsea or Spurs

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

Manchester United boss José Mourinho is believed to have set his sights on signing Chelsea winger Willian before the transfer deadline, and is willing to let Anthony Martial leave in a sensational swap deal with the Blues.

According to the Mirror, the Portuguese manager will look to see off rival interest from Barcelona to sign the Brazilian, by offering Martial as a sweetener in the deal. 

The report claims that Chelsea are eager to keep Willian, and the United hierarchy want to keep Martial, but Mourinho may look to put his foot down and drive through a deal before Thursday's deadline.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Blues boss Mauricio Sarri has reportedly been frustrated by Willian's delayed return from World Cup duty with the club, following a bizarre incident involving an allegedly expired passport and an agent claiming to be in the process of negotiating a transfer. Despite these issues, Sarri is still eager to hold onto Willian, having been impressed by his raw pace and dribbling skills.

Mourinho's frustrations with Martial are equally unusual, with the Frenchman's decision to attend his son's birth during United's pre-season tour apparently riling the former Chelsea boss. However, a conflicting report, also from the Mirror, insists that the Red Devils' officials will have the final say, and won't sanction the sale of one of their most promising young talents.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Clearly, with the same source offering conflicting opinions, it appears that nobody is quite sure exactly where both clubs currently stand on the deal. It would certainly be a bold move for the Blues to sell another top star to United, having previously allowed Juan Mata and Nemanja Matić to join their Premier League rivals in recent seasons.

The plot could be set to get even thicker though, as Martial has reportedly not traveled with the club to play a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich on Sunday. The source also claims that Mourinho could even look to offer Martial to Spurs, in order to seal a more financial prudent move for top defensive target Toby Alderweireld.

Meanwhile, the Blues are set to offer their talismanic forward Eden Hazard a new £300k per week deal, in order to stave off interest from Real Madrid. The Belgian ace is due back from his post-World Cup leave tomorrow, and is likely to head straight into crunch talks with the club to finally decide his footballing future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)