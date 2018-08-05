Maurizio Sarri Reveals That Pep Guardiola Warned Him That English Football is 'Very Difficult'

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed the warning he received from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola when he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Their two teams meet on Sunday afternoon in the annual Community Shield fixture at Wembley Stadium, in what will prove to be a vital piece of both teams' preparations for the forthcoming Premier League season.

Ahead of Sunday's Community Shield clash, Pep Guardiola and Maurizio Sarri had this to say about each other. pic.twitter.com/yGHD2a9x1v — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 4, 2018

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Sarri told reporters (via ESPN) that he has received words of warning from Pep Guardiola over the difficulties of English football, particularly during a manager's first season.

"Guardiola told me that here in England it is very difficult," he said. "The level is very high, so he had some problems in his first season but he said that football is football everywhere.

"Sure, I think every coach at the moment wants to work here in England. The Premier League is the best level in the world. So what can I say? I can say that I am very lucky to be here."

Elaborating further on his relationship with Guardiola, Sarri was full of praise for his 'friend' - who he also labelled as one of the best in the world.

Sarri on Pep Guardiola: 'We went together to see Arrigo Sacchi. He is a friend and I think he is the best coach in the world now.' #CommunityShield — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 3, 2018

"We went together to visit Arrigo Sacchi so Guardiola is a friend. I think he's the best coach in the world, or one of the best for sure," Sarri added.

"The match [the Community Shield] is very difficult for one reason: they have worked together for two years and we started two-and-a-half weeks ago, so for us it will be a very difficult match."

Previewing the match, Sarri stressed the importance of getting his Chelsea career off to a winning start, and there are not many better ways of doing that than winning silverware at Wembley.

"I think it is very important to start with a trophy," he said. "It is important also to step forward. For me, clearly, it is important to win something.

"It depends on the club [how long I will stay]. [If] I want to stay here for 10 years, then I have to win. Then it depends on the club, but I want to stay here for a long time."