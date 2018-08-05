Ousmane Dembélé Takes Action on His Future After Photo With Arsenal Stars Sparks Transfer Rumours

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé has returned early from his post-World Cup holiday - in a reported attempt to silence recent rumours of a move to Arsenal

The 21-year old moved to Camp Nou last summer for a record fee of £135.5m, but struggled with injuries during his maiden season in Spanish football. Added to that a struggle for first team minutes and criticism from sections of the Barca faithful; a link away was inevitable. 

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Arsenal have been named as a potential suitor for the Frenchman but an article from the Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, have highlighted the player's decision to return early from holiday has come in order to stake a claim in Ernesto Valverde's starting eleven.  


The report states that Dembélé wasn't expected back until after the Super Cup after his nation triumphed in Russia. However, it is believed the reason for Dembélé's urgency has a lot to do with Barcelona's acquisition of Malcom, which will bring competition for minutes this season. 


Arsenal fans were given encouragement of a potential deal when forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's father, posted a photo on his Instagram with fellow Gunners teammates. 

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, new signing Matteo Guendouzi, and Alexandre Lacazette all featured, along with Dembélé - which caught the eye of many over social media. 


Arsenal fans soon shared their optimism over a deal, as the London club have been looking to strengthen their options on both flanks after the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott last season. 

A mega-money deal at this late stage of the window seems fairly unrealistic and with Dembélé's youth and potential, a premature sale would be seen as a mistake from the Spanish giants. 


Dembélé and the Barcelona squad face Sevilla next Sunday in the Super Cup before kicking off their La Liga campaign at home to Alavés on the 18th August. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)