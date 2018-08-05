Unai Emery Admits He's 'Not Focused' on Transfers Ahead of Thursday's Deadline

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says that the club are unlikely to make any more signings ahead of Thursday's transfer window deadline - but did admit that there may be some player departures from the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard has already made five new signings ahead of his first season in charge of the Gunners, but the north London side are considered to be lacking in quality in certain areas, particularly out wide and in defence.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Yet Emery says that he is happy with the current crop of Arsenal players at his disposal, and that he is more likely to sell players before Thursday's deadline due to the size of the Arsenal squad.

Speaking after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Lazio, the Arsenal manager said, "My focus is on the first match and preparing, and not for the window and the possibility to sign another player.

"Maybe we need some players to leave because we have lots in the squad, but at the moment, my focus is on our work."

The Gunners have been very prolific in the transfer market this summer, signing five new players before the start of August and spending all of their £70m available budget. The new arrivals include goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Stephan Lichtsteiner, and midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the Gunners have let Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere leave the club on free transfers, while young striker Chuba Akpom has joined PAOK for around £1m.

One player who could be leaving the club is Spanish striker Lucas Perez, who has not featured for the Gunners in pre-season since their return from their recent tour of Singapore. The 29-year-old Spanish striker is reportedly set to join Sporting CP after only 11 Premier League appearances for the Gunners in two seasons.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Arsenal kick-off their Premier League campaign with an eye-catching home tie against Manchester City on 12th August.