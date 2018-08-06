Bundesliga Star Confirms That There Is 'Concrete Interest' From Liverpool & Chelsea

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs who have 'concrete interest' in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey this summer, the player has confirmed.

Clubs from across Europe have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old forward but as things stand Bailey is set to remain with Leverkusen, who are preparing for a busy season where they will juggle domestic competitions and the Europa League.

Despite remaining on the books with Die Werkself, Bailey has confirmed that Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as Serie A giants Roma, have all held serious interest in the young winger throughout the summer transfer window.

"There’s concrete interest," Bailey told German publication Kicker. "What I can say is that my full focus is on developing myself as a young player, and that’s what I’ll focus on. If a club wants me, my management and Bayer 04 will take care of it."


Bailey had somewhat of a breakout season at the BayArena last year, where he scored 12 goals and claimed six assists across all competitions. His form is said to have attracted a lot of interest from European football's financial powerhouses.

It is claimed that Bayer Leverkusen value Bailey somewhere in the region of £40m, but the club will likely demand even more if either Chelsea or Liverpool come knocking at the door ahead of the new season.

Although Leverkusen haven't shown any signs that they are preparing for life without their Jamaican superstar next season, the club's decision to splash €18.5m on Brazilian teenager Paulinho suggests that Bailey could be moved on in the near future.

