Chelsea Ramp Up Efforts to Sign Liverpool Target Nabil Fekir Before the Transfer Window Closes

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Chelsea are said to be "accelerating" their attempts to land France international and Lyon star Nabil Fekir ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

According to France Football (H/T Get French Football News), the Blues are pushing hard for the Frenchman and have shown a lot of interest as they look to add more players who are perceptibly suited to Maurizio Sarri's system.

Fekir was a chief target for Liverpool earlier this summer and negotiations over a move to Anfield were well underway before Lyon pulled out. The Ligue 1 side were apparently upset by the Reds' attempts to lower the transfer fee due to concerns over an old knee injury.

The French magazine reports that Liverpool are unlikely to return for the attacker, given the way things unfolded during previous discussions. But Chelsea, despite not having made an official offer, are hoping to sign the player before the transfer window shuts this week.

Fekir returned to Lyon training on Monday and has intimated that he is happy at the club but is unsure if he will still be there by the time the season begins.

“As you can see, I am in Lyon. I am very happy here," he said in quotes obtained via the Mirror.

"But the transfer window is still long and everything goes very quickly in football. We don’t know what will happen in the future but I am very happy at Lyon.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

"I feel brilliant in this squad. We have very good players, a great atmosphere. It is a bit like the French national team: a mixture of youngster and older players, with some players more experienced than others.

"We have a good group. We feel good together and I hope that Lyon will have a very good season.”

