Chelsea Star Thibaut Courtois Reportedly Goes AWOL as He Tries to Force Move to Real Madrid

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has reportedly failed to report for training, with The Telegraph's Matt Law reporting that the Belgian stopper has gone AWOL in an attempt to force a move to Real Madrid.

Courtois has been a target for Real all summer and his agent has revealed there's a £35m offer still on the table.

The player was due back at Cobham this Monday and was supposed to join returning teammates Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante, Michy Batshuayi, Gary Cahill and Olivier Giroud in training this week. But Law is claiming that he was nowhere to be seen as of Monday.

Hazard, also a target for Los Blancos, was given an extra day off after phoning new boss Maurizio Sarri to request a Monday return instead of one on Sunday and has since posted photos of himself back in London. He is also said to have assured the club that he will continue to do his best for them, despite being disappointed at not being sold to Madrid this summer.

Thibaut Courtois hasn’t had a personal meeting with Maurizio Sarri so far, despite what some sauces might be saying. That he intends to leave is quite clear. #cfc pic.twitter.com/tDMb4XQEzO — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) August 6, 2018

Sarri, Meanwhile, was hoping to speak to Courtois face to face and discuss the way forward, yet the player hasn't made himself available.

Rumours that the stopper is currently in Tenerife however have been quashed by Kristof Terreur, after a photo of the Chelsea number one smiling for a selfie with two members of staff in a Spar. The photo is said to have been taken last week, rather than today.

Thibaut Courtois was in Tenerife last week. On holiday with his kids. He,s not in Tenerife right now, neither in Madrid. #CFC https://t.co/JThj3rifyy — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) August 6, 2018

The transfer window closes for the Premier League this Thursday, but the Blues can wait until the end of the month to sell to Real as the Spanish side will be able to make purchases until August 31.

Finding a replacement for the Belgian has presumably become top priority for the Blues, who are said to be gearing up to sign Jack Butland from Stoke City, while Sevilla's Sergio Rico remains on their list of targets.

Sky sources: Chelsea make Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland top target if Thibaut Courtois leaves the club. #SSN pic.twitter.com/IX6Oqs15r8 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 6, 2018

The Londoners have also been linked with the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Jordan Pickford and Kevin Trapp in recent weeks.