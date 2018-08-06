Jamie Redknapp Predicts How Man Utd Will Play Against New Liverpool Signing Naby Keita

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Liverpool have brought in an array of exciting new talent, including Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabinho and Alisson Becker.

However, it has been Guinea international Naby Keita who has impressed Reds fans the most. Liverpool confirmed the Keita deal 12 months ago, with the agreement being that Keita would play the 2017/18 season for RB Leipzig.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

In pre-season, Keita has been one of Liverpool's stand out players, proving instrumental in wins against Manchester City and Manchester United.

However, it is against the latter side that former Reds player Jamie Redknapp believes Keita will struggle against. Redknapp, writing for the Daily Mail, is clearly a big fan of Keita, stating: ''Keita's a little powerhouse - an all action hero in midfield. He has a great touch, will make goals and score them.''


Redknapp sees one problem with Keita, his discipline. Redknapp writes: ''There is also devilment in his play and that could get him in trouble. We saw that last season when he was sent off four times.

''When Manchester United visit Anfield in December, I'm sure they'll use every trick in the book to try to wind him up! But, if he keeps his cool, he can be such an important player.''

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Redknapp can see Mourinho's United side focusing all their efforts on winding up Keita, with the likes of Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic being employed to target the midfielder, looking to get a reaction out of the 23-year-old.

Although fans like to see players with a bit of an aggressive edge to their game who won't shirk tackles, it is no good if this results in them regularly getting sent off. 

Liverpool can't afford to have a player with the quality of Keita suspended for five to ten games if they are to challenge for the Premier League. It may prove crucial for Klopp to iron out the overly vicious streak that Keita possess if he is to get the best out of the Guinean.

