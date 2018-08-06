Jurgen Klopp Warns Liverpool Fans to Keep Calm & Temper 'Crazy Expectations' Ahead of New Season

Some excellent pre-season performances from Liverpool have raised hopes of a stellar league season at Anfield, but Jurgen Klopp has urged supporters not to get carried away.

Liverpool have showcased their ambition in the transfer window, spending over £160m on Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson.

The Reds will return to the Champions League for a second year in succession after reaching the final of the competition in May, and Liverpool fans will hope that the next step to silverware is just around the corner.

Jurgen Klopp fears ‘crazy expectations’ for Liverpool trophies are spiralling out of control https://t.co/3SMBruA5QE — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 6, 2018

But Klopp hopes that the club's supporters will temper their enthusiasm and take things on a game by game basis.

"First of all I really hope our fans are in it with us, that they have an understanding," says Klopp, quoted by the Telegraph.

"We’ve shown a lot of good things in the last few years but it was never in one second easy and it will not be easy this season.

"If we win a game, we win a game and must win the next game as well, not be ­celebrating anything as if it is decided.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

"I really believe our fans are spot on and know what is going on. It’s the people around us that are creating stories and I am not ­interested in that.

“When I speak about not having crazy expectations, if we keep the atmosphere within the club from last year we have a chance of really big season and then we will see what happens.”

Saturday's match against Napoli will have done little to subdue expectations as Liverpool romped to an impressive 5-0 win. Their lethal front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were reunited for the first time since the Champions League final.

Liverpool begin their Premier League campaign at home to big spending West Ham on Sunday.