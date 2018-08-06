Man Utd Ready to Make World Record Bid for Leicester City & England Star Harry Maguire

Manchester United will reportedly try to sign Leicester City centre back Harry Maguire before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

According to Sky Sports, United are preparing to make a bid for the 25-year-old, who was one of England's outstanding players in their run to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals this summer.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

United realise that they will need to break the world transfer record for a defender, which was set in January when Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk for £75m. However, manager Jose Mourinho seems to be determined to sign Maguire, who is reportedly the Portuguese's most coveted transfer target this summer.



It was previously reported that the Red Devils had been deterred by Leicester's asking price for their star defender. In particular, United were thought to have set their sights on Barcelona centre back Yerry Mina instead, who scored three goals and was one of the standout performers in Colombia's run to the last 16 of the World Cup.

However, a more recent report claims that Everton have agreed a fee with Barca for the Colombian, despite his reported desire to join United.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Mourinho has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with his current squad, warning that United could have a 'difficult season' unless they make significant reinforcements. However, the United hierarchy may be able to placate their disgruntled manager if they land a player of Maguire's calibre.

The Leicester man has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the last year, culminating with his superb displays for the Three Lions at the World Cup. Unflappable at the back, intelligent and assured on the ball and a constant threat from set pieces - from which he scored one goal and created another - Maguire was a revelation in Russia.

The football season is back. Good luck to my friends, former team mates and former clubs. Wish you all the best. #sufc #hcafc #wafc ⚔️ 🐯 🔵 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 3, 2018

He would surely be an excellent addition to United's defence, who were unconvincing at times last season.

