The longest running transfer saga of the summer is nearly at an end, one way or another. The transfer window will close on Thursday but Liverpool is on high alert after reports from France claimed Lyon could sell Nabil Fekir for the right price.

Liverpool nearly signed Fekir earlier this summer but the deal broke down after the Frenchman's medical raised concerns about a recurring knee injury.

At the time, Lyon released a statement indicating that Fekir would not be sold this summer. However, L'Equipe claim that Lyon are now prepared to let him leave for £60m.

The same source also rules Liverpool out of a bid though, saying that "one certainty" is that the Reds will not be renewing their pursuit of Fekir before Thursday.

The fee that Liverpool previously offered for Fekir was rumoured to be in the region of £53m, so it would not require a huge increase for them to be back in the running for his signature.

However, Jurgen Klopp has indicated that his transfer business for the summer is probably done. Since the Fekir deal fell apart, the Reds have completed the big money signing of Alisson and another huge deal is unlikely.

Fekir was part of the French squad that won the World Cup this summer in Russia, appearing as a substitute in all but one of Les Bleus' matches at the tournament.

Liverpool did not look as though they would miss Fekir this season as they produced a scintillating attacking display against Napoli in their penultimate pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Alisson kept a clean sheet on his debut while Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge were among the goals in Dublin.