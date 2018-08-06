Tottenham Weighing Up Midfield Transfer Options as Celta Star Emerges as Potential €35m Target

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

Tottenham have been exceptionally quiet over the course of this summer transfer window, with the Lilywhites failing to bring in a single player so far this summer.

That could be about to change however with the clock ticking down towards Thursday's transfer deadline, as Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino appears to be eyeing up Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

23-year-old Lobotka has played for Ajax, Nordsjaelland and Celta during his career so far, making over 200 club appearances. Generally a defensive minded midifielder, Lobotka is known for his accurate and incisive passing, as well as his stamina and conditioning, evidenced by the fact that he missed just four games for Celta last season.

'The Slovakian Xavi' as he is colloquially known has a £31m release clause in his Celta contract, though that deal still has five years to run. He is believed to be keen on a move however despite signing the deal in February, with the lure of playing Premier League football perhaps a factor in Lobotka's thinking.


The Tottenham hierarchy has come under fire from supporters due to their lack of transfer activity this summer, prompting supporters to accuse the club of lacking long-term ambition.


Their stance could be about to change though with Spurs lacking options in midfield, in part due to concerns over Victor Wanyama's long-term fitness. The Kenyan midfielder still appears to be suffering with the long-term knee problem that plagued him last season, while Mousa Dembele has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.


That could force chairman Daniel Levy to splash the cash, with the versatile Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko the only other fit and recognisable central midfielders in the Spurs squad.

Should Mauricio Pochettino wish to extend the club's run of three successive top-four finishes, it's likely money will need to be spent. Any move for Lobotka could end up triggering a late flurry of activity in north London, with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish also believed to be a top midfield target.

