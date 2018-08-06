West Brom Forward Salomon Rondon Arrives on Tyneside Ahead of Move to Newcastle United

West Brom forward Salomon Rondon is set to complete his move to Newcastle United as he has arrived on Tyneside.

According to the Chronicle's chief Newcastle United writer Lee Ryder, a deal is not completely agreed for the Venezuelan international (as Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle, who looks to be moving to West Brom as part of the deal, still has to iron out his contract with the Baggies), but it it looks likely that Rondon will be making the permanent switch to the North East.

Rondon is understood to be on Tyneside to complete his move to #nufc - not done yet though. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) August 5, 2018

The Baggies forward has endured a tough year at the Hawthorns, as the club returned to the Championship for the first time since 2010. He made 37 appearances last season in the Premier League, scoring a mere seven goals, which was his lowest tally in the league for the Baggies since his arrival in 2015.

Rondon has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this summer, but it seems the target man has decided on a move to St. James' Park.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has had a frustrating summer so far as the Spaniard has repeatedly hit out at the club's owner Mike Ashley for the lack of funds he is offering in the transfer window.

Benitez has recently made the signing of Japanese international Yoshinori Muto, who has given the squad an extra option in attack.

Rondon did not feature in the Baggies 2-1 loss to Bolton on the opening weekend of the Championship on Saturday. But when his move is made official, Benitez will be sure to make the forward in contention for the club's tough opener in the Premier League against Tottenham on Saturday August 11.