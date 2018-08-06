West Brom Forward Salomon Rondon Arrives on Tyneside Ahead of Move to Newcastle United

By 90Min
August 06, 2018

West Brom forward Salomon Rondon is set to complete his move to Newcastle United as he has arrived on Tyneside.

According to the Chronicle's chief Newcastle United writer Lee Ryder, a deal is not completely agreed for the Venezuelan international (as Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle, who looks to be moving to West Brom as part of the deal, still has to iron out his contract with the Baggies), but it it looks likely that Rondon will be making the permanent switch to the North East.

The Baggies forward has endured a tough year at the Hawthorns, as the club returned to the Championship for the first time since 2010. He made 37 appearances last season in the Premier League, scoring a mere seven goals, which was his lowest tally in the league for the Baggies since his arrival in 2015.

Rondon has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this summer, but it seems the target man has decided on a move to St. James' Park.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has had a frustrating summer so far as the Spaniard has repeatedly hit out at the club's owner Mike Ashley for the lack of funds he is offering in the transfer window.

Benitez has recently made the signing of Japanese international Yoshinori Muto, who has given the squad an extra option in attack. 

Koji Watanabe/GettyImages

Rondon did not feature in the Baggies 2-1 loss to Bolton on the opening weekend of the Championship on Saturday. But when his move is made official, Benitez will be sure to make the forward in contention for the club's tough opener in the Premier League against Tottenham on Saturday August 11. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)