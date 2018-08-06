West Ham Close to Signing Highly Rated Defender to Round Off Huge Summer Spending Spree

West Ham are on the brink of completing a deal from Le Havre centre back Harold Moukoudi which could take their spending this summer over £100m, according to reports.





The 20-year-old defender is one of the most highly rated players in Ligue 2 following a breakout season last year, where he scored four goals and claimed one assist in 37 appearances.

⚒ 💎 🇫🇷 Players to come through Le Havre's ranks...



- N'Golo Kante



- Riyad Mahrez



- Paul Pogba



- Benjamin Mendy



- Dimitri Payet



West Ham are close to the signing of defender Harold Moukoudi who could join a long list of gems to come from the French side#WHUFC pic.twitter.com/MkpP2pP2Gw — TheSportsman Transfers (@TSMTransfers) August 6, 2018

Moukoudi has already made one appearance this season during Le Havre's stalemate against Lorient, but the youngster was left out of their most recent squad that faced Grenoble, likely because of his expected move away from the Stade Océane this summer.

Sky Sports claim that West Ham have already reached an agreement with Le Havre over the move, with Moukoudi expected to cost an initial £10.7m despite having just one year left on his contract.





The youngster will have the chance to develop alongside his compatriot Issa Diop next season following his arrival from Toulouse earlier this summer, and Moukoudi will become the club's ninth signing of the summer.





Journalist Kaveh Solhekol claimed that Moukoudi's arrival would take their summer spending over £100m - even including the signing of Xande Silva, who is expected to spend most of his time with the club's Under-23 side.

West Ham close to completing €12m deal for Le Havre centre back Harold Moukoudi. Ninth signing of the summer. Will mean more than £100m spent this window — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 4, 2018

However, the Hammers' spending will still be just off the £100m mark through initial fees, as any performance-based add-ons which could take the price of a player even higher can't be met until the new season starts.