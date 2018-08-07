Arsenal Fans React to Potential Swoop for £70m Rated Tottenham Transfer Target

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

With just days remaining in the summer transfer window, the future of Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha remains up in the air.

The winger has said to have been a top transfer target for a number of big clubs after his outstanding performances for the Eagles during the 2017/18 season, but as of yet no team has been able to prize him away from Selhurst Park. Tottenham looked to be the leading contenders, but they are yet to meet Zaha's lofty valuation.

The London Evening Standard recently reported that Zaha was being valued at an astronomical £70m, which is testament to how inflated the current market is becoming. Sure, he played well in a struggling team last term, but many football fans would agree that he is far away from being worth that much.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Considering the fact that Spurs have yet to bring him over to White Hart Lane then it is likely that Daniel Levy shares this view, and despite the fact that Spurs are yet to make a single signing so far this summer it is looking increasingly unlikely that they are going to shell out on Zaha.

So, Arsenal fans are beginning to think: 'What if?' If the Gunners were able to snatch Zaha away from their north London rivals, it would undoubtedly be the biggest plot twist of the summer.

Some Arsenal fans on Twitter are loving the idea...

 

...but some others believe that shelling out £70m on the 25-year-old may be a waste of money - even if it does annoy Tottenham fans.

Whatever happens between now and the transfer deadline on Thursday, you can be safe in the knowledge that there is bound to be another twist in store regarding the Zaha saga.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)