Arsenal Fans React to Potential Swoop for £70m Rated Tottenham Transfer Target

With just days remaining in the summer transfer window, the future of Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha remains up in the air.

The winger has said to have been a top transfer target for a number of big clubs after his outstanding performances for the Eagles during the 2017/18 season, but as of yet no team has been able to prize him away from Selhurst Park. Tottenham looked to be the leading contenders, but they are yet to meet Zaha's lofty valuation.

The London Evening Standard recently reported that Zaha was being valued at an astronomical £70m, which is testament to how inflated the current market is becoming. Sure, he played well in a struggling team last term, but many football fans would agree that he is far away from being worth that much.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Considering the fact that Spurs have yet to bring him over to White Hart Lane then it is likely that Daniel Levy shares this view, and despite the fact that Spurs are yet to make a single signing so far this summer it is looking increasingly unlikely that they are going to shell out on Zaha.

So, Arsenal fans are beginning to think: 'What if?' If the Gunners were able to snatch Zaha away from their north London rivals, it would undoubtedly be the biggest plot twist of the summer.

Some Arsenal fans on Twitter are loving the idea...

I’d take Zaha at arsenal in a heartbeat. Haven’t had a player who takes people on for years — Bradley Powell (@BradleyPowell04) August 6, 2018

Big week for Arsenal. Get rid of 4/5 players and get one winger! I would go for zaha, wants to stay in London and will relish the chance to prove himself at a big club after united didn’t give him that chance #afc #Arsenal @ArsenalFanTV @Arsenal 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Daniel Thomas (@_Daniel_Thomas_) August 6, 2018

Arsenal should sign Zaha, Welbeck + Cash should get him — Eja Nla (@Cramp_twin) August 6, 2018

...but some others believe that shelling out £70m on the 25-year-old may be a waste of money - even if it does annoy Tottenham fans.

I don't think he can perform at a big club, he's not the type that could handle pressure, if he was good enough he would be at United now — Tendayi Mararike☯ (@Tendayi07joey) August 5, 2018

He ain't our level — kalexkam (@kalexkam) August 6, 2018

70million pounds for Zaha is just ridiculous and waste of money — نعيم ماموجي (@Naeem_94) August 5, 2018

Whatever happens between now and the transfer deadline on Thursday, you can be safe in the knowledge that there is bound to be another twist in store regarding the Zaha saga.