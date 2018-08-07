Arsenal Legend Martin Keown Makes Bold Liverpool Prediction Ahead of the Start of the Season

Former Arsenal legend Martin Keown has predicted a historical season for Liverpool, with Manchester United falling behind the pack.

When speaking with the Daily Mail, Keown made clear that he believes the Reds have finally invested well enough to clinch the Premier League title this year. But his beloved Arsenal are nowhere to be seen in his top four prediction.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

He said: "I’m going to put my neck on the line and say Liverpool to win it, followed by City, Spurs and United."

It comes as no surprise that Jurgen Klopp's side are being tipped as favourites to challenge Manchester City this season, as new signings Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and the world's most expensive goalkeeper Allison have given the Anfield club a sense of renewed hope in their quest for silverware.

After an impressive campaign last time out, the Reds will be looking to build on their fourth place finish and Champions League final appearance with a first league title since 1990.





A team that Keown has predicted to fair worse than last season is Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

It has been well reported that Mourinho has not enjoyed the best of pre-seasons with his team over in the US, with a number of digs at the club and his players, many are fearing the worst for the Red Devils this year.

A lack of signings and a number of players arriving to pre-season late due to their World Cup heroics, has left the Portuguese boss feeling his side will not be well prepared come their Premier League opener against Leicester.