Arsenal Legend Martin Keown Makes Bold Liverpool Prediction Ahead of the Start of the Season

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Former Arsenal legend Martin Keown has predicted a historical season for Liverpool, with Manchester United falling behind the pack. 

When speaking with the Daily Mail, Keown made clear that he believes the Reds have finally invested well enough to clinch the Premier League title this year. But his beloved Arsenal are nowhere to be seen in his top four prediction. 

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

He said: "I’m going to put my neck on the line and say Liverpool to win it, followed by City, Spurs and United."

It comes as no surprise that Jurgen Klopp's side are being tipped as favourites to challenge Manchester City this season, as new signings Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and the world's most expensive goalkeeper Allison have given the Anfield club a sense of renewed hope in their quest for silverware. 

After an impressive campaign last time out, the Reds will be looking to build on their fourth place finish and Champions League final appearance with a first league title since 1990. 


A team that Keown has predicted to fair worse than last season is Jose Mourinho's Manchester United. 

It has been well reported that Mourinho has not enjoyed the best of pre-seasons with his team over in the US, with a number of digs at the club and his players, many are fearing the worst for the Red Devils this year. 

A lack of signings and a number of players arriving to pre-season late due to their World Cup heroics, has left the Portuguese boss feeling his side will not be well prepared come their Premier League opener against Leicester.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)