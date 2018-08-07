Brighton Complete 11th Summer Signing as Young Dane Anders Dreyer Joins From Esbjerg

Brighton have completed the signing of Anders Dreyer from Danish Superliga side Esbjerg, making the 20-year-old their tenth signing of a productive summer.

Dreyer joins on an undisclosed deal and he will start off in Albion's Under-23 squad ahead of the new Premier League 2 season. The young Seagulls start their campaign against Liverpool on Friday.

✍️ BREAKING: Albion have completed the signing of winger Anders Dreyer! 🇩🇰



The 20-year-old finished as top scorer in Denmark’s second tier last season with 18 goals.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️



Read ➡️ https://t.co/ZoQhYpFN2b pic.twitter.com/ZYMYZ1JnxT — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 7, 2018

"We are delighted to welcome Anders to the club," said Under-23 coach Simon Rusk on the club's official website.

"He arrives here on the back of a prolific first full season in the Danish first division, in which he topped the scoring charts and helped Esbjerg win promotion back to the Superliga.

"I’m looking forward to working with Anders this season, and helping him continue his development here with us."

Dreyer made his first team debut towards the end of Esbjerg's 2016/17 season, at the end of which they were relegated.

However, he became a regular last season and scored 18 goals, including a hat-trick in the promotion playoff against Silkeborg that sealed an immediate return to the Danish top flight. In total he scored 23 goals in 49 games for Esbjerg.

💬 “I managed to score in Denmark on Saturday – I wanted to carry on my form from last year and I’ve done that.” 👏 🇩🇰



An eventful few days for Albion’s newest signing!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️



Read ➡️ https://t.co/Ja13JvwIIO pic.twitter.com/hCsRd4blHX — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 7, 2018

Dreyer has been capped for Denmark at every youth level from Under-17 to Under-20 and a senior call-up won't be too far away if he can maintain his goalscoring form.

Brighton open their Premier League campaign at Watford on Saturday.