Burnley Close to Completing Swap Deal for Derby's Matej Vydra With Nahki Wells Moving the Other Way

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Burnley are set to continue their late transfer business with the club in talks to sign Derby's Matej Vydra on a swap deal that would see Nahki Wells move to the Championship club. 

The 26-year-old was close to agreeing a move earlier in the window to fellow Championship side Leeds, but the deal fell through after the two parties failed to agree personal terms, although Sky Sports state the striker is now close to a move to the Premier League.

Vydra was last season's top scorer in the Championship, netting 21 times to help the Rams secure a place in the playoffs, eventually losing their semi final tie to Fulham, and also provided four assists for his teammates. 

The Czech international has experience in the Premier League, scoring three goals in 2013/14 for West Brom, and has also featured for Watford in England's top division. 

While Derby appear set to lose Vydra, they will be acquiring Wells in return, who has a decent record in the Championship, scoring 45 goals in 144 appearances while at Huddersfield, 10 of which came in his most recent season at that level in 2016/17. 

Burnley have been busy in recent days with the transfer deadline on Thursday looming, with Sean Dyche already signing Ben Gibson and Joe Hart.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Clarets now look to be bolstering their forward options, with Sam Vokes, Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood their main figures up front.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)