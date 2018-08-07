Burnley Confirm Capture of Former England Goalkeeper Joe Hart on Initial 2-Year Deal

Burnley have confirmed the purchase of Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart on an initial two-year deal.

The Clarets were recently dealt an injury blow with Nick Pope sustaining a dislocated shoulder in the first leg of their Europa League clash against Aberdeen. The 'keeper was forced off after just 14 minutes, leaving the club with somewhat of a goalkeeping crisis after Tom Heaton was dealt a setback in his own return from injury.

BREAKING: Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of England international Joe Hart on an initial two-year deal. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/bkyAuXKlMS — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 7, 2018

The club appear to have sold the problem however with the capture of former England stopper Joe Hart. Hart - who was once thought to be one of the Premier League's top goalkeepers - has endured his own tough times since the arrival of Pep Guardiola in Manchester.

The Spaniard made it clear that the England international would not feature in his plans almost immediately after arriving at the Etihad, bemoaning Hart's lack of ability to play out from the back.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

A loan spell at Torino followed for the former England number one, but his performances weren't convincing enough to persuade the Italians to sign him on a permanent basis. A less than impressive spell at West Ham United during the 2017/18 season followed where the Englishman was unable to keep Adrian out of the first team.

The club's official statement reads: "Burnley Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Joe Hart as they add to the international pedigree at Turf Moor.

"The England goalkeeper has joined the Clarets for an undisclosed fee on an initial two-year contract after ending a trophy-laden 12-year stay at Manchester City."

The move seems to make sense for all parties, but when Pope and Heaton do return from their respective injuries, questions will be asked as to who should be wearing the number one shirt for the Clarets. The club will have an enviable array of goalkeepers on their books, and it's up to Hart to show why he should be first choice.