Fulham Announce Loan Signing of Arsenal Defender Calum Chambers for 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Fulham have completed the signing of Arsenal defender Calum Chambers on a season-long loan deal for the 2018/19 campaign.

Chambers becomes Fulham's latest major summer signing, following the Craven Cottage side's acquisitions of Maxime Le Marchand, Jean Michael Seri, Fabricio, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Alfie Mawson.

Chambers told Fulham's website“I’m really excited. I watched a lot of Fulham last season, I really like the way they play football, there’s a good manager, it’s a great club, so I’m really excited for the season ahead.


“Everyone can see that Fulham’s a club that likes to play football, play football from the back, through the lines. That’s the style of football I like as well, so I think it fits me and suits the way I play.” 

Chairman Tony Khan added: “I’m very pleased to announce that Calum Chambers has joined Fulham Football Club on loan.


“Calum is a versatile defender with Premier League experience, and the combination of his strong data profile and the positive reports from our scouting department confirm that he’s a tremendous talent.

“We fully expect Calum to contribute and are very happy to welcome him to our squad. Come on Fulham!”

