Huddersfield Open Talks With Montpellier as David Wagner Eyes £13.5m Rated Belgian Winger

Huddersfield Town are reportedly in talks to sign Montpellier winger Isaac Mbenza for a fee of around £13.5m.

The versatile 22-year-old scored ten goals last season and is able to play anywhere across the front line, although he will likely play in his preferred position of right wing at the John Smith's Stadium.

Terriers’ manager David Wagner is currently in the market for a new winger having sold Tom Ince to Stoke City for £12m last month.

After avoiding relegation last season, Wagner has signed Adama Diakhaby, Terence Kongolo, Ramadan Sobhi, Juninho Bacuna, Erik Durm and Ben Hamer, as he looks to avoid the dreaded 'second season syndrome' curse.

Montpellier are keen to keep Mbenza this summer but it’s reported Town’s offer may be too good to refuse, as reported by French newspaper L’Equipe (via GetFootball France).

Should Huddersfield complete a move for Mbenza, he will be the second Ligue 1 winger to move to Huddersfield this summer, after the the signing of Diakhaby from Monaco.

The Terriers were the joint lowest goal-scorers in the Premier League last season with 28 goals, and the addition of Mbenza could prove to be shrewd business for the Yorkshire-men.

QPR meanwhile have been linked with a move for out-of-favour defender Michael Hefele. New boss Steve McClaren is keen to bolster his defensive options after losing Nedum Onouha and Jack Robinson over the summer, with Hefele reportedly now a target for the Championship side.