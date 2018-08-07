James McArthur Set to Sign New Contract With Crystal Palace to Extend Selhurst Park Stay

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur is set to sign a new contract with Crystal Palace to extend his stay at Selhurst Park, after emerging as a key player for the Eagles since signing from Wigan back in 2014.

As reported by Bleacher Report's Dean Jones via Twitter, the Scotland international, who has scored 14 Premier League goals for the south London club during his four-year stay, still has two years remaining on his current contract.

Bit of news from Palace: James McArthur is signing a new deal — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) August 7, 2018

However, after becoming a vital player for the club over the last few years, Roy Hodgson is keen to tie the former Wigan man down to fresh terms to fend off potential suitors.

Details surrounding the contract are yet to be released, although with the 30-year-old still yet to see out the final two years of his existing deal, it is believed that the new terms will only be a short extension with a slight pay rise.

Rangers, now managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, were rumoured to be interested in bringing McArthur back to his homeland, although Palace never truly entertained any offers for their box to box midfield man.

After their promotion to the Premier League, Neil Warnock was also reportedly keen on being reunited with the man he bought to Selhurst Park back in 2014 at Cardiff, along with Aston Villa, but their interest never materialised into a concrete approach.

The south London club will be hoping to bolster their ranks further after the signings of Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham and Max Meyer on a free transfer after his release from Schalke.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

With Chelsea close to signing Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid, another loan move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be on the cards, whilst moves for Tammy Abraham, Yannick Bolasie and Danny Ings remain in the pipeline ahead of Thursday's 5pm deadline.