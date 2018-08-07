Jamie Carragher Urges Liverpool Fans to Give New Signing Alisson Time After Record Move From Roma

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes it will take time for new Reds signing Alisson to settle in the Premier League following his record move from Roma.

The Brazil international became the most expensive goalkeeper ever when Liverpool forked out an initial €62.5m which could rise to €72m for his signature and Carragher warned it might not be the smooth transition many supporters of the Anfield side are anticipating.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Carragher said at Sky Sports' Premier League launch show, as quoted by the Express: "The goalkeeper situation has given everyone a massive lift, Liverpool support wise.





"What happened in the Champions League final to Karius, yes disappointed as a Liverpool fan on the night, but we've all been there as players where you've had a poor game but to have it in such a big and memorable game.

"Hopefully if he moves on, which I think he will do, he will go on to become a great goalkeeper and be remembered for that.

"But Liverpool have had to change there, because there would be no belief in Liverpool winning or challenging for the league with the two goalkeepers they had.

"And I'm not saying that on the back of the Champions League final, it's something we've spoken about before.

"Mignolet and Karius are good goalkeepers, they're not great goalkeepers.

"That's not to say Alisson is a great goalkeeper, it's great price, a world record, so when you pay that money you're expecting a top goalkeeper.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"But he'll be new to the Premier League so let's see how he adapts, he looks very cool and calm on the ball, that's what Klopp wants from a goalkeeper.

"But they've had to be rectified those areas, most of them have been so at this moment on paper Liverpool do look the strongest to challenge."