Juventus Giorgio Chiellini Sad to See Mattia Caldara Depart in 'Sacrifice' For Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini has expressed his sadness at seeing the departure of highly rated Mattia Caldara to Milan, but understands why the 24-year-old was used as a sacrifice to secure Cristiano Ronaldo. 

As reported by Football Italia, the Italian international has been left disappointed at the loss of both Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain to Serie A rivals Milan, but was more expressive over the loss of Caldara in particular. 

-/GettyImages

The aforementioned pair swapped Turin for Milan after the Serie A champions secured the remarkable signing of five time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo from Real Madrid, but in doing so, were left with slight financial issues. 

These issues have been somewhat eased by the deal to take Higuain and Caldara to the San Siro, with Juve also bringing Leonardo Bonucci back to the Allianz Stadium in return. 

On the loss of Caldara, who was set to return to Juventus after a two-year loan spell at Atalanta, Chiellini said: "He was a player who could have done very well here. He had everything needed to do well.

”I understand he was in a situation where it was difficult to refuse a transfer, and so Juventus, with a heavy heart, had to sell him.”

Caldara departs Juventus having never made a first team appearance for the Old Lady, despite the club's high hopes for one of their brightest prospects. 

Despite his sadness, Chiellini is more than aware of the way in which the modern transfer market works, and has described the prospect's departure as saddening but 'necessary'. 

The 33-year-old said: “He was a boy we were all looking at, we had seen him and waited for him. Even last year it was all prepared for.

"The dynamics of the transfer market, however, are particular and the great signing of Ronaldo meant there were sacrifices.

“Unfortunately, Mattia came into that situation. I am sorry for it, like all of Juve, because he was a good boy and could have been here for many years.

“I hope I can help him as an opponent because he is a boy who has something more not just on the pitch, but off the pitch.”

