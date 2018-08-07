Mateo Kovacic Preparing to Go on Strike in Bid to Force Real Madrid Exit This Summer

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is reportedly set to go on strike and refuse to train until his immediate future is resolved, with the Croatian World Cup finalist determined to leave and the club so far refusing to sell.

Kovacic has never been more than a rotation option since moving to Real from Inter three years ago, starting only 10 times in La Liga last season and completing a full 90 minutes in only four of those outings.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

It is therefore understandable that he should be seeking a transfer in a bid for more playing time, but that doesn't match up with Real's stance on the situation.

A report from Marca has revealed that the 24-year-old has met with new Real coach Julen Lopetegui on several occasions and made it clear that he wants to leave. Yet the club have labelled him as 'un-transferable' and have no intention of letting him go.

Marca claims that Kovacic will do 'anything possible' to get his way, and that includes refusing to train until he gets his way.

According to AS, Real's decision to block his exit comes from being uncertain that they could find a player of similar calibre for what might be considered an affordable price.

It is said that if Real are not willing to sell Kovacic, the only way to talk him down and convince him to stay is with the guarantee of a regular starting place.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

As things stand, that might not be possible. However, Kovacic's former club Inter are believed to be interested in prising Luka Modric away from the Bernabeu this summer. If they are successful, it could open things up in Madrid and present Kovacic with the game time he craves.