Mateo Kovacic Preparing to Go on Strike in Bid to Force Real Madrid Exit This Summer

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is reportedly set to go on strike and refuse to train until his immediate future is resolved, with the Croatian World Cup finalist determined to leave and the club so far refusing to sell.

Kovacic has never been more than a rotation option since moving to Real from Inter three years ago, starting only 10 times in La Liga last season and completing a full 90 minutes in only four of those outings.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

It is therefore understandable that he should be seeking a transfer in a bid for more playing time, but that doesn't match up with Real's stance on the situation.

A report from Marca has revealed that the 24-year-old has met with new Real coach Julen Lopetegui on several occasions and made it clear that he wants to leave. Yet the club have labelled him as 'un-transferable' and have no intention of letting him go.

Marca claims that Kovacic will do 'anything possible' to get his way, and that includes refusing to train until he gets his way.

According to AS, Real's decision to block his exit comes from being uncertain that they could find a player of similar calibre for what might be considered an affordable price.

It is said that if Real are not willing to sell Kovacic, the only way to talk him down and convince him to stay is with the guarantee of a regular starting place.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

As things stand, that might not be possible. However, Kovacic's former club Inter are believed to be interested in prising Luka Modric away from the Bernabeu this summer. If they are successful, it could open things up in Madrid and present Kovacic with the game time he craves.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)