Mauricio Pochettino Ready to Sanction Departure of Powerhouse Midfielder Despite Lack of Incomings

Victor Wanyama could be set to leave Tottenham for Champions League semi-finalists Roma, despite the fact that Spurs have made no new signings this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to bolster his squad before the deadline on Thursday evening, although major arrivals look increasingly unlikely.

Paul Harding/GettyImages

Wanyama has slipped down the Spurs pecking order as a result of continuous injury problems, with a knee injury ruling him out of action for over four months last season. That injury has flared up again in pre-season, fuelling speculation that his at the club could be coming to an end.

Roma view Wanyama as a suitable alternative to their key transfer target – Sevilla’s Steven Nzonzi, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica (via MailOnline Sport).

However it remains to be seen whether Roma will match Spurs’ £30m valuation for the Kenyan midfielder, though they do have money to spend following the big-money departures of Alisson Becker to Liverpool and Radja Nainggolan to Inter.

Pochettino will have little time to sign a replacement if he does decide to cash in on Wanyama, with Thursday’s deadline approaching. Italy’s transfer window closes on August 18, nine days after the English window shuts, so Roma will have a little more time to sign one of their key midfield targets.

And after failing to prize Nzonzi from Sevilla, Roma will now focus their attentions on a player who made just eight Premier League starts for Spurs last season.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

The former Southampton star made 23 appearances in all competitions for Spurs last season, despite not being a regular starter in midfield, and has three years left on his current deal.