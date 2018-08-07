Premier League Trio Tipped to Make Late Swoop for Out-of-Favour Arsenal Forward Danny Welbeck

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Arsenal could sell Danny Welbeck to one of three Premier League suitors before Thursday's early transfer deadline, with Everton, Southampton and Bournemouth all reported to be interested in the England international.

Welbeck recently entered the final year of his Gunners contract and after an injury hit spell in north London since joining from boyhood club Manchester United in 2014, it has already been rumoured that new manager Unai Emery has informed him he is free to leave.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Alex Iwobi recently penned a new long-term contract, suggesting that the home grown 22-year-old is higher up the pecking order and better placed to compete with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal need to sell after spending £70m on five new players this summer, while cutting Welbeck's £115,000 from the weekly wage bill will also help.

It is said that Besiktas could be interested in Welbeck, but he wants to stay in England. That is where Everton, Southampton and Bournemouth come into the equation, named as three of 'several' clubs who have been tipped to offer the 27-year-old a fresh start.

Welbeck was named in England's World Cup squad over the summer, despite only starting 12 Premier League games for Arsenal last season. He barely played at the tournament, though, making it somewhat bizarre that he has only just reported back for club duty this week.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The Evening Standard report highlights that a number of other players who were much involved in England's World Cup journey returned to their respective clubs sooner - Ruben Loftus-Cheek - and in some cases have already even played - Kyle Walker, John Stones.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)