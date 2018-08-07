Premier League Trio Tipped to Make Late Swoop for Out-of-Favour Arsenal Forward Danny Welbeck

Arsenal could sell Danny Welbeck to one of three Premier League suitors before Thursday's early transfer deadline, with Everton, Southampton and Bournemouth all reported to be interested in the England international.

Welbeck recently entered the final year of his Gunners contract and after an injury hit spell in north London since joining from boyhood club Manchester United in 2014, it has already been rumoured that new manager Unai Emery has informed him he is free to leave.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Alex Iwobi recently penned a new long-term contract, suggesting that the home grown 22-year-old is higher up the pecking order and better placed to compete with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal need to sell after spending £70m on five new players this summer, while cutting Welbeck's £115,000 from the weekly wage bill will also help.

It is said that Besiktas could be interested in Welbeck, but he wants to stay in England. That is where Everton, Southampton and Bournemouth come into the equation, named as three of 'several' clubs who have been tipped to offer the 27-year-old a fresh start.

Welbeck was named in England's World Cup squad over the summer, despite only starting 12 Premier League games for Arsenal last season. He barely played at the tournament, though, making it somewhat bizarre that he has only just reported back for club duty this week.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The Evening Standard report highlights that a number of other players who were much involved in England's World Cup journey returned to their respective clubs sooner - Ruben Loftus-Cheek - and in some cases have already even played - Kyle Walker, John Stones.