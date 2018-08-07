'Same Race, Different Tools': Mauricio Pochettino Insists Spurs Can Compete Despite Lack of Spending

Mauricio Pochettino is determined to bring success to Tottenham, but he is aware that Spurs are lagging behind their rivals in the transfer market.

Tottenham are the only Premier League club not to have made a single signing this summer, while Liverpool have strengthened significantly and Manchester City have added Riyad Mahrez to an already incredible squad.

Spurs have instead focused their efforts on tying key players to new contracts, including talisman Harry Kane, but the lack of additions could cost them in what promises to be an intriguing race for the top four.

But Pochettino's ambitions are unchanged by a summer of inaction.

"I’m here to win," he told the Daily Mail. "The reality is to win and to have the argument about whether you have the tools to win is a different matter. We have had massive success at the club, getting Champions League for a third year in a row.

"But maybe that is not enough and maybe we need to change certain things because for me it is not enough. I want to challenge and fight to win things until the end, that moment when my chairman Daniel Levy says to me, “Mauricio go home and find another project”."

The imminent move to a new stadium is also a financial distraction for the club. Club officials dispute this but Pochettino acknowledges that Tottenham have different concerns from their rivals.

"To compete at this level and challenge the big sides that have focused on improving their teams, while the reality for us has been improving our facilities, such as building the training ground and new stadium, I think it is not fair to compare us with these kind of clubs," he said.

Tottenham visit Newcastle this Saturday in their first game of the new season.





Tottenham visit Newcastle this Saturday in their first game of the new season.