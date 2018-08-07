Sky Reporter Claims Tottenham Could Consider Sale of England Defender With Everton Interested

Danny Rose could still leave Spurs this summer as they have reportedly lowered their £50m asking price from, with Everton interested.





The Daily Star claim a sale is ‘on the cards’, with Spurs willing to listen to offers for the 28-year-old who shared his position in the team with Ben Davies as Tottenham finished third in the Premier League.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Rose also went to the World Cup as part of Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad although Southgate preferred Ashley Young at left back.

And Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes that Spurs may decide to sell Rose after all. Speaking to the Transfer Talk podcast, he said: “If Rose goes they only have Ben Davies.

“I know Kyle Walker-Peters is very high regarded at Tottenham but for me he’s a right back. I wouldn’t be too keen on Rose getting sold.

“Let’s stress that the club would consider offers for them. This summer there’s not been any offers for Danny Rose.

“A year ago he was the number one left-back but he’s had a few niggles and he was actually dislodged by Ben Davies. He was the second choice left-back. He’s not as key to people’s thinking.”

Bridge also claims that interest from Manchester United has gone with Wolves reportedly interested in his services.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to Newcastle on Saturday.