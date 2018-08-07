Tottenham Reportedly Preparing Late Bid for Lyon Midfielder as Transfer Deadline Looms

August 07, 2018

Tottenham are said to be preparing a late bid for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Spurs have yet to make a single signing so far this summer and they are the only Premier League side yet to do so. This is in spite of Mauricio Pochettino claiming that his side need to ‘be brave’ in the transfer window. Chairman Daniel Levy is yet to back Pochettino and with just days left in the transfer window, things are starting to look desperate in north London.

However, according to French media outlet L'Equipe, Spurs are considering rekindling a late bid for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. 


Ndombele joined Lyon on loan from Ligue 1 rivals SC Amiens and went on to become a first team regular on the south coast of France, making 46 appearances in all competitions. The 21-year-old performed admirably all season and recently joined Lyon on a permanent deal.

Spurs have been linked with the Frenchman on a number of occasions but with their situation becoming increasingly desperate, they are said to be prepared to make a fresh bid before the Thursday transfer window deadline. 

But the transfer will prove to be difficult to pull off, based on the fact that L'Equipe are claiming that Lyon are unwilling to do business with Spurs, especially after only recently signing their star midfielder this summer.

If Lyon don't want to sell then it would take an almighty bid to change their minds - particularly so close to the transfer window deadline. If Spurs are serious about bringing Ndombele over to north London, then they will have to pull out all the stops.

