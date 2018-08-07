Tottenham Yet to Match Aston Villa’s Valuation for Jack Grealish as Deadline Day Approaches

By 90Min
August 07, 2018

Tottenham have not yet reached Aston Villa’s valuation for midfielder Jack Grealish with the transfer window closing this Thursday evening, 

According to the Evening Standard, Spurs remain keen to sign Grealish, who started Villa’s recent 3-1 victory over Hull on Monday night.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

“Nobody wants him to leave but there is a human element to it too,” said Villa manager Steve Bruce. “The owners have made it clear they don’t want to sell him and that still stands. Now if they get to a magical figure, then we will see. What that magical figure is I do not know.

“He is an Aston Villa fan, his family are Aston Villa through and through, they were probably in the away end singing with the fans. It is an emotional thing for him, of course. But he is young and ambitious and wants to play in the Champions League and we understand that.

“We are all trying out best to hang on to him but there is no decision to be made as they are not at the figure where the owners are even blinking.”

Spurs are yet to make a signing this summer and it is thought that Villa are seeking a fee of around £35m for Grealish.

Spurs are also reportedly ready to listen to offers for Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembele and Danny Rose after they returned to training on Monday. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Alderweireld is interested in a move to Manchester United while Dembele has admirers from Italy. Meanwhile, the asking price for Rose has been slashed from £50m as Spurs hope to find a buyer for the defender.

