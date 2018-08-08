Bournemouth Defender Brad Smith Officially Joins MLS Outfit Seattle Sounders on Loan

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Bournemouth defender Brad Smith has joined Seattle Sounders of the MLS on loan until June 2019, the American side have confirmed.

Smith has made just five Premier League appearances for the Cherries since joining from Liverpool in 2016. He didn't play a single minute of league football last season, spending most of it sidelined with a hip injury.

His lack of regular game time saw him dropped from the Australian squad and he has now moved to the United States so that he can put himself back in contention and add to his 19 caps.

The Sounders, who won the MLS in 2016, are currently 8th in the Western Conference and 13th in the overall table with 22 games played. General Manager Garth Lagerwey hopes that Smith can help them move up the table.

"Combined with his background, Brad’s significant speed and versatility on the flanks make our team immediately better for the stretch run of the season," Lagerwey said.

"We believe he can help our club continue its climb up the table and into the MLS Cup Playoffs."

Smith's loan contains the option of a recall in January if Bournemouth find themselves in the midst of an injury crisis.

Former Fulham and Tottenham player Clint Dempsey is the most famous player currently on the books at the CenturyLink Field.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)