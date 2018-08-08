Burnley Defender Ben Mee Signs New 3-Year Contract Ahead of 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Burnley centre back Ben Mee has put pen to paper on a new three-year contract at Turf Moor, the club have confirmed.

The 28-year-old has been a regular part of the Clarets' squad since arriving at the club from Manchester City in 2011, going on to make 248 appearances across all competitions.

Most recently, Mee captained Burnley in both of their Europa League qualifying matches against Aberdeen, where Burnley secured an aggregate 4-2 win over the Scottish side.

The defender could be given the armband once again when they face Istanbul Başakşehir during the second round of qualifying on Thursday, due to the absence of skipper Tom Heaton.

Burnley confirmed on their official website that Mee has signed a three-year contract at the club ahead of the new season, with the option of extending his deal by another 12 months.

Mee became a household name for Premier League fans thanks to his impressive partnership with Michael Keane, who has since gone on to join Everton.

The defender maintained his form alongside James Tarkowski last season, acting as the backbone for Burnley as they clinched the last European spot in the table with the sixth best defensive record in the league.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

The former England Under-21 international will once again be a vital part of Burnley's squad this season, and Mee will act as somewhat of a mentor for new signing Ben Gibson who recently completed a £15m move from Championship side Middlesbrough.

