Cardiff Among Several Premier League Sides Interested in Bournemouth's Harry Arter

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Cardiff are interested in making a move for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, with the player's future at the club looking increasingly uncertain.

According to the Sun, Bournemouth's £25m capture of Jefferson Lerma from Levante has thrown Arter's future at the club into doubt, and the 28-year-old is said to be willing to consider a move away in order to secure first-team football for the upcoming season.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is keen to add Arter to his ranks in order to add depth to his midfield. However, the Welsh club face competition from the likes of Premier League rivals Newcastle and Championship outfits Stoke and Middlesbrough.

Though Arter's preference would supposedly be to play regularly, Bournemouth are happy to keep the midfielder at the club.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Arter joined the Cherries in 2010 for just £126k and has helped the club ascend the football ladder to become Premier League regulars in recent years.

Though Arter may not have cost Bournemouth a lot eight years ago, it is believed that any club looking to sign the player would have to offer around £10m.

Arter said on Monday: “I just want to be playing football this season.

“I can’t afford to be sitting on the bench.

“If the manager doesn’t feel like he can offer me the same assurances as the other lads in midfield, then maybe the best thing is for me to move on.”

Bournemouth have had a relatively quiet summer in the transfer market, bringing in Welsh midfielder David Brooks and Spanish full-back Diego Rico prior to their capture of Lerma.

