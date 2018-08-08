Crystal Palace Reportedly Face Uphill Battle in Final Attempt to Sign Transfer Target

Crystal Palace are believed to be prepared to make one final attempt to lure Galatasary midfielder Younes Belhanda to the club.

The Premier League side are believed to have fallen short of Galatasaray's valuation of Belhanda, thought to be around €10m, but are willing to make one final offer for the playmaker.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The report comes from Turkish outlet Takvim, via Sport Witness, who state that Crystal Palace's initial offer of €6m was quickly rejected, but the Turkish club are keen to sell Belhanda as they seek to appease UEFA's Financial Fair Play sanctions.





Galatasaray were recently issued with a sizeable fine as a result of breaching UEFA's financial regulations, and risk more severe sanctions if they fail to comply with the regulations in this upcoming season.

It is believed that Belhanda is not keen on a move to Crystal Palace, instead preferring to remain with the Turkish giants in order to compete in the Champions League next season.

However, Galatasaray have identified several of their players as expendable, and are willing to listen to offers for many players, such as Belhanda. Crystal Palace are prepared to make one final offer towards the end of the transfer window, in the hope of convincing both Belhanda and Galatasaray to accept their proposal.

The 28-year-old only joined Galatasaray last summer from Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv. He made 35 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and creating ten for his teammates from midfield.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

He is a versatile attacker who is comfortable on the wings, but is predominantly a central attacking midfielder. Belhanda is perhaps best known for his time in France with Montpellier, where he made 144 appearances and managed to register 29 goals and 19 assists.

He featured in all three of Morocco's matches at the World Cup this summer, but was unable to make an impact as his nation crashed out of the tournament in the group stage.