Derby Complete Signing of Huddersfield Midfielder Scott Malone on Three-Year Deal

Derby County have completed their eighth signing of the summer after capturing the signature of Scott Malone from Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.



It was revealed on the club's official website that the midfielder will join Frank Lampard's side on a three-year-deal having spent one season in the Premier League with Huddersfield.

Malone told RamsTV that Lampard played a key role in his decision to move to Derby and that he hopes to show the former England midfielder what he can do. He said: “It all happened very quickly over the course of half a day.

“There was interest from a few other clubs as well, but the moment that Frank said to me that he wanted me to come in, I just wanted to do it. He’s been one of the best English players that we have ever had.

"He obviously had a great career, played under some big managers and from my perspective, you start to wonder whether he will take that into his own management career.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"I played the same way at Fulham and at Huddersfield; it was very much about high pressing and being on the front foot and that’s what Frank wants as well. I’m looking forward to showing him what I can do."



The 27-year-old has plenty of Championship experience having spent a total of six seasons playing in the second tier of English football with the likes of Millwall, Cardiff City and Fulham, and has told the fans what qualities he's looking to bring to a Derby side hoping to be pushing for promotion this season.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

He added: “I’m very much a left-sided player. I can play full back and on the wing, but I have very much been at left back over the last five or six years.

"I’m quick and like to get forward – when I was at Fulham I scored six goals and had a few more assists too. That was a good season for me and I want to get back to playing the way I did at Fulham.”



With the signing complete, Malone could be in line to make his debut for the Rams when they host Leeds United on Saturday evening and after a late winning goal in their opening game against Reading, Lampard will be hoping his side can carry their winning momentum into their second game.

