Kieran Trippier Wanted by PSG, Juventus & Real Madrid Following Impressive World Cup Showing

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier is reportedly a target for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid following his impressive World Cup displays with England this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old right back was one of England's most consistent performers at the tournament in Russia, as Gareth Southgate's men reached the semi-finals.

Trippier scored a sublime free kick five minutes into the semi-final, putting England ahead, before the Three Lions eventually lost to Croatia in extra time.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As a result of the impressive performances, the Englishman has apparently caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs. However, the report claims that Spurs are likely unwilling to allow their talented defender to leave.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy made an effort to tie down a number of their stars prior to the World Cup, including Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, in order to offset the risks and interest following a good tournament.

Trippier penned a new deal with the London club last summer.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

French club PSG have lost Brazilian right back Dani Alves to injury and are thought to be in the hunt for a replacement, while Italian champions Juventus are keen to add further talent and support to their ranks following their high-profile capture of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Closer to home, Manchester United are also said to be interested in the Bury-born defender, as a potential replacement for 33-year-old Antonio Valencia, but it is expected that any deal to move to Old Trafford would be done in 12 months time rather than in this window.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

European transfer windows don't close until the end of the month, unlike the Premier League, so the interested clubs still have plenty of time remaining to make their dealings.

Tottenham are yet to make a signing so far in this transfer window, which shuts on Thursday, and would be likely very unwilling to lose a player of Trippier's quality.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)