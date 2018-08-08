Kieran Trippier Wanted by PSG, Juventus & Real Madrid Following Impressive World Cup Showing

Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier is reportedly a target for Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid following his impressive World Cup displays with England this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old right back was one of England's most consistent performers at the tournament in Russia, as Gareth Southgate's men reached the semi-finals.

Trippier scored a sublime free kick five minutes into the semi-final, putting England ahead, before the Three Lions eventually lost to Croatia in extra time.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As a result of the impressive performances, the Englishman has apparently caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs. However, the report claims that Spurs are likely unwilling to allow their talented defender to leave.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy made an effort to tie down a number of their stars prior to the World Cup, including Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, in order to offset the risks and interest following a good tournament.

Trippier penned a new deal with the London club last summer.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

French club PSG have lost Brazilian right back Dani Alves to injury and are thought to be in the hunt for a replacement, while Italian champions Juventus are keen to add further talent and support to their ranks following their high-profile capture of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Closer to home, Manchester United are also said to be interested in the Bury-born defender, as a potential replacement for 33-year-old Antonio Valencia, but it is expected that any deal to move to Old Trafford would be done in 12 months time rather than in this window.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

European transfer windows don't close until the end of the month, unlike the Premier League, so the interested clubs still have plenty of time remaining to make their dealings.

Tottenham are yet to make a signing so far in this transfer window, which shuts on Thursday, and would be likely very unwilling to lose a player of Trippier's quality.