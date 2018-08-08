Liverpool Fans Compare New Boy Fabinho to Club Legend After Reds' Impressive Win Over Torino

The Premier League season hasn't even started yet, and Liverpool's summer signing Fabinho has already made an excellent impression on the Anfield faithful - despite missing a penalty in the Reds' 3-1 home win over Torino on Tuesday.

The Brazilian scored all 15 of his Ligue 1 penalties for former club AS Monaco - only to shoot wide from the spot for his new club against the Serie A side.

Apart from this aberration, Fabinho left Liverpool fans delighted with his display. In fact, before he was moved from midfield to central defence in the second half, the Brazilian drew comparisons with Steven Gerrard, one of the Reds' greatest ever midfielders.

Fabinho's looks like 2005-era Gerrard from afar. Has a similar frame and that, I mean. Boots/ankle tape looks the same too. — Paul (@PauI16_) August 7, 2018

Now I don't want to tempt anything, but Fabinho looks exactly like Gerrard in terms of technique. — Gareth Williams (@Shakacarnage) August 7, 2018

Fabinho runs a bit like Stevie G! When he has his back to the camera I keep thinking Gerrard is on the pitch #lfc #ynwa #livtor #liverpooltorino — Jake (@fishcake555) August 7, 2018

One fan was remarkably specific in his comparison between Fabinho and Gerrard:



I’ve only just now noticed!!!



Fabinho’s body language on the pitch looks like Gerrard. The way his hands/arms swing, particularly. Also his gait and how he squares his body when receiving the ball. — LFC Cincinnati (@LFC_Cincinnati) August 7, 2018

Another fan made a sharp-eyed and amusing observation about Fabinho's choice of footwear:

Regardless of how they play and what they do, the way Fabinho moves around the pitch looks like Gerrard. He's wearing 2004 Predators, ffs. — Reliable Club Source (@Iseabbv) August 7, 2018

Of course, it is still very early days for the Brazilian, who is yet to play a competitive match for the Reds. It would be unfair to expect him to emulate Gerrard's prodigious achievements - the former England midfielder scored 186 goals in all competitions for the Reds in 17 seasons, including a vital strike in the stunning comeback win against Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final.

Nevertheless, the early signs seem to be promising for Fabinho - well, apart from the penalty miss, of course.

