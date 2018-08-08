Luka Modric to Meet Real Madrid President Florentino Perez in Order to Request Inter Move

Luka Modric is said to be intending to meet with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez to negotiate his move to Inter.

According to both Sky Italia (via FedeNerrazzura) and La Gazetta dello Sport, Modric's move to Inter relies on the outcome of a meeting between Perez and the Croatian midfielder, as the 32-year-old seeks permission to end his contract at Madrid.

It is understood that there is already an agreement on commissions and the actual contract itself with Modric's representatives.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Modric will look to “exercise” a gentlemen's agreement with Perez during the meeting, which is expected to take place tomorrow.





Modric is known to be very interested in joining the Italian club this summer and has expressed his desire to depart, but wishes to do so on amicable terms with Madrid - where he has been a player since August 2012.





The Croatian star is also said to be meeting with Real Madrid's managing director and number two in charge, Jose Angel Sanchez, later this afternoon to discuss the player's willingness to break from the club - and demand an exit - should promises not be kept with Perez.

Modric’s agents and Inter are however said to be confident that his exit will be in favorable conditions.

With Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic, alongside the arrival of Sime Vrsaljko at the club on loan, Inter now have three of Modric's international teammates and hope that could also further encourage the Madrid midfielder's desires to push for a transfer.





Modric has made 257 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid and scored 13 times.

The 32-year-old has also won 113 senior international caps, scoring 14 international goals. He captained his Croatian national team to the World Cup final against France in Russia this summer and, despite losing 4-2 in the match, was awarded the Golden Ball - being proclaimed the best player of the tournament.