Report: Man City Accepts Offer From Wolves for Oleksandr Zinchenko

Manchester City has accepted an offer from Wolves for Ukrainian utility man Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to reports.

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Manchester City has accepted an offer from Wolves, believed to be in the region of £16m, for Ukrainian utility man Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to Sky Sports News.

Zinchenko must be persuaded to leave the Premier League champions, but if he agrees then he will undergo a medical early on Thursday so that the deal can be completed before the 5pm deadline.

Zinchenko joined City from Russian side FC Ufa in the summer of 2016 but spent his first year out on loan in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven and their reserve team Jong PSV.

He returned to Manchester for the 2017/18 season and made 16 first team appearances, eight of which came in the Premier League as City romped to the title. Ironically, his City debut came against Wolves in the League Cup.

He impressed as a makeshift full back in the absence of Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph, but with Mendy now back at full fitness, opportunities will be limited for Zinchenko in the season ahead if he stays at City.

The 21-year-old is hungry to play regular football and may prefer a loan move, but City are prepared to let him leave permanently.

With Leander Dendoncker also set for a medical at Compton Park on Thursday, Wolves' number of signings this summer will reach 12 - more than any other Premier League team.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)