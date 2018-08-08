Manchester City has accepted an offer from Wolves, believed to be in the region of £16m, for Ukrainian utility man Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to Sky Sports News.

Zinchenko must be persuaded to leave the Premier League champions, but if he agrees then he will undergo a medical early on Thursday so that the deal can be completed before the 5pm deadline.

Zinchenko joined City from Russian side FC Ufa in the summer of 2016 but spent his first year out on loan in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven and their reserve team Jong PSV.

He returned to Manchester for the 2017/18 season and made 16 first team appearances, eight of which came in the Premier League as City romped to the title. Ironically, his City debut came against Wolves in the League Cup.

He impressed as a makeshift full back in the absence of Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph, but with Mendy now back at full fitness, opportunities will be limited for Zinchenko in the season ahead if he stays at City.

The 21-year-old is hungry to play regular football and may prefer a loan move, but City are prepared to let him leave permanently.

With Leander Dendoncker also set for a medical at Compton Park on Thursday, Wolves' number of signings this summer will reach 12 - more than any other Premier League team.