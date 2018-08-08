Man Utd Furious With Raiola After Report Claims Paul Pogba 'Agrees Personal Terms' With Barcelona

Manchester United are said to be furious with agent Mino Raiola after it was alleged late by the Daily Mail on Tuesday night that Paul Pogba has agreed personal terms with Barcelona and is 'desperate' to join the reigning Spanish champions.

The Mail published a story earlier this week with the headline, 'I want Paul Pogba out of Manchester United' - a misleadingly fabricated quote attributed to Raiola.

But it would appear that the newspaper is in the pocket of the savvy super agent or someone close to him as the latest claim details how Pogba has told United teammates that he wants to leave the club and head to Camp Nou, while he has also said to have informed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward of his desire to quit Old Trafford.

Beyond the sensational headline, the Mail report does at least admit that United have 'flatly denied' that Woodward has received any such message from Pogba.

But the story does go on to claim that through Raiola the Frenchman has agreed a bumper deal worth £89.5m over five years with Barcelona and 'has his heart set' on joining the club.

United are already thought to have rejected one derisory bid from Barcelona this week, with the Catalans apparently laughably offering just £45m plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes, two players they have been actively trying to offload in recent weeks and even months.

It was later reported that Barcelona have since cooled their interest after seemingly accepting that there is no way United will even consider selling when they have less than 48 hours of the Premier League transfer window in which to source a suitable replacement.

Catalan publication Mundo Deportivo, whose vested interest is in Pogba moving to Camp Nou, has optimistically suggested that if United were to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for up to €155m - as if that is something as easy as buying bread or milk from the local shop - then Barcelona would be free to take Pogba.

In the midst of all of this, the Daily Express reports that United are 'furious' with Raiola for 'offering' Pogba to Barcelona without their consent. It is even the second time he is believed to have done it after Pep Guardiola claimed that Pogba was offered to Manchester City in January.

The Express further notes that its United sources remains 'suspicious' that Raiola is using the interest from Barcelona as an opportunity to secure a lucrative new contract for his client, having been massively overtaken as one of Old Trafford's top earners by Alexis Sanchez.