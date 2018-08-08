It seems as if this summer's focus has mainly been on the goalkeeping position as Alisson Becker's move to Liverpool launched a trend of star stoppers heading to other clubs. Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga stole most of Wednesday's headlines, but there is still more transfer gossip to go round.

Here are the latest rumors as we move closer to the end of the transfer window.

Michy Batshuayi on his way to Valencia? According to El Desmarque, the Belgian, Chelsea striker who enjoyed a good loan spell with Borussia Dortmund last season is heading to Spain. There's been a lot of interest for the 24-year-old but the Spanish side is close to finalizing the loan deal. It would be extremely fitting for Batsman to join a team nickamed the "bats."

Harry Maguire wants Man United. Leicester City has already rejected two bids for its star defender from the Red Devils, but Maguire hopes a deal can still be made before the end of the transfer window. The search for another center back continues for Jose Mourinho as Jerome Boateng might still be interested on a loan deal. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea nears Mateo Kovacic deal. The Real Madrid midfielder will undergo a medical ahead of his loan move to London, also meaning Tiemoue Bakayoko's exit, who will join AC Milan for one season. (Evening Standard)

Jack Grealish is staying with Aston Villa but the young star is not happy about it. Tottenham made a bid of £25 million but it was rejected by the Championship side. Grealish is reportedly upset the move didn't happen. Spurs will now search for other targets as they look to strenghten their squad. (The Guardian)

Bernard nears Everton move as he was seeing arriving at Manchester airport on his way to the club for a medical.

WATCH: Good news for Everton fans as Brazil international Bernard has arrived at Manchester airport ahead of his expected medical at the club. pic.twitter.com/19n3fHanj9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 8, 2018

Alexis Sanchez wants Man United to be more active and sign players such as his Chilean teammate Arturo Vidal. "At United we have to sign big players, with experience," Sanchez told Sky Sports. "Barcelona just signed Arturo Vidal, who is a great player and my team-mate from Chile. He is an example of the type of players we need to sign in order to win trophies and compete at the highest level." With Fred being the only main signing so far, it seems as if United is not really listening.

Done deals. Wolves have signed have Adama Traore from Middlesborough for an undisclosed fee.

Adama's first day at Wolves



📸🔥 pic.twitter.com/589sqwxsw4 — Wolves (@Wolves) August 8, 2018

The pacey winger adds another piece of offensive firepower for the newly promoted team.