Transfer Rumors: Batshuayi to Valencia? Maguire Wants Man United Move

Quickly

  • Thibaut Courtois and Kepa Arrizabalaga have taken most of Wednesday's headlines but there is plenty more gossip as we go through the last days of the transfer window.
By Luis Miguel Echegaray
August 08, 2018

It seems as if this summer's focus has mainly been on the goalkeeping position as Alisson Becker's move to Liverpool launched a trend of star stoppers heading to other clubs. Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga stole most of Wednesday's headlines, but there is still more transfer gossip to go round. 

Here are the latest rumors as we move closer to the end of the transfer window.

Michy Batshuayi on his way to Valencia? According to El Desmarque, the Belgian, Chelsea striker who enjoyed a good loan spell with Borussia Dortmund last season is heading to Spain. There's been a lot of interest for the 24-year-old but the Spanish side is close to finalizing the loan deal. It would be extremely fitting for Batsman to join a team nickamed the "bats." 

Harry Maguire wants Man United. Leicester City has already rejected two bids for its star defender from the Red Devils, but Maguire hopes a deal can still be made before the end of the transfer window. The search for another center back continues for Jose Mourinho as Jerome Boateng might still be interested on a loan deal. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea nears Mateo Kovacic deal. The Real Madrid midfielder will undergo a medical ahead of his loan move to London, also meaning Tiemoue Bakayoko's exit, who will join AC Milan for one season. (Evening Standard)

Jack Grealish is staying with Aston Villa but the young star is not happy about it. Tottenham made a bid of £25 million but it was rejected by the Championship side. Grealish is reportedly upset the move didn't happen. Spurs will now search for other targets as they look to strenghten their squad. (The Guardian)

Bernard nears Everton move as he was seeing arriving at Manchester airport on his way to the club for a medical.

Alexis Sanchez wants Man United to be more active and sign players such as his Chilean teammate Arturo Vidal. "At United we have to sign big players, with experience," Sanchez told Sky Sports. "Barcelona just signed Arturo Vidal, who is a great player and my team-mate from Chile. He is an example of the type of players we need to sign in order to win trophies and compete at the highest level." With Fred being the only main signing so far, it seems as if United is not really listening.

Done deals. Wolves have signed have Adama Traore from Middlesborough for an undisclosed fee.

The pacey winger adds another piece of offensive firepower for the newly promoted team.

 

  

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)