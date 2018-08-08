Napoli Confirm Signing of Full Back Kevin Malcuit From Lille as Summer Rebuild Continues

Napoli have announced the signing of Kevin Malcuit from Lille, with the full-back having completed his medical with the Italian side yesterday.

The Partenopei confirmed the deal to sign Malcuit on Twitter, having beaten the likes of Southampton to bring the 27-year-old to the Stadio San Paolo this summer.

Though predominantly used as a full-back, Malcuit is a versatile player capable of operating in a number of positions, including further up the right flank as a winger or as an attacker.

Southampton had been rumoured to be considering paying as much as £18m in order to secure Malcuit's signature, with the player having impressed in Ligue 1 over the past few seasons.

Malcuit joined Lille from league rivals Saint-Etienne last summer and made 23 appearances for the club during the 2017/18 season, performing well enough to attract attention from across Europe.

Napoli finished second in Serie A last season, narrowly missing out on the title to Juventus.

With manager Maurizio Sarri leaving to take on the vacant managerial position at Chelsea, new boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to further strengthen what is already an excellent side in order to mount a successful title challenge this year and finally take the crown away from the club who have now won the Italian league seven years in a row.

The club have also signed midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Spanish side Real Betis for €30m, the only other major addition to the side alongside a host of smaller incomings.

However, the club have lost a key player in the form of Italy international midfielder Jorginho, who followed Sarri in moving to Stamford Bridge in July.