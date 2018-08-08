Newcastle United Fans Concerned Star Player May be Sold for Speaking Out on Lack of Transfers

Newcastle United fans have taken to social media to voice their concerns that club captain Jamaal Lascelles may be sold to Leicester City after speaking out over the club's lack of transfer business.

Despite making six additions to the squad this summer, all of Newcastle's transfer business has involved loans, free transfers and cheap deals. There have been no significant sums of money spent on players - something Lascelles called out in an interview, while backing his manager Rafa Benitez.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The 24-year-old centre back had told the Daily Mirror: "I don't know what is holding the club back. For me, I'd make him the happiest man here.





"Since he has been here - promotion, finishing tenth, everybody loves him, the players love him.”

While Lascelles' comments have gone down well with fans, with whom he shares a good rapport, there are some that fear his comments against owner Mike Ashley and the board may now see him sold.

Wor skipper ⚫️⚪️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rxo08hcGHi — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) August 7, 2018

Leicester are known to be interested in the player, while other Premier League clubs have mooted huge sums for the defender this summer - though Benitez has previously firmly rejecting any possibilities of the player being sold.

I honestly think he'll be sold now, just for saying this. Hope I'm wrong — Greg Hope (@kelly2074) August 8, 2018

Despite his young age Lascelles is Benitez's captain and one of the most trusted and key members of his first team squad.

Love Jamaal for coming out with that ... my concern is that our owner might take exception to it and push him out the door.🖒😓 — Tony Lister ⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⚽ASHLEY OUT (@tnylister50) August 8, 2018

So long as the Spaniard has the final say, Lascelles will not be sold this summer.

That’ll be him booted out for speaking — Steve McKenna (@SteveMcKenna_) August 7, 2018

However, the concern now comes that, having upset and positioned himself in opposition to the board, they may overrule Benitez's sentiments and choose to cash in on a significant transfer fee for the player.