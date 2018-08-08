Newcastle United Rebuffed by One Promising Young French Star But Agree Personal Terms With Another

Newcastle United have reportedly suffered yet another transfer window disappointment, as Paris Saint-Germain defender Stanley N'Soki has turned down the opportunity to join the magpies.



According to the Get French Football News website, the 19-year-old France youth international rejected the Magpies' bid because he doesn't think that he is ready to play in the Premier League - although he does want to move to England later in his career.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

N'Soki has made just one senior appearance for PSG, coming on as a substitute in the Ligue 1 champions 3-0 victory over Caen in December. He wants more time to gain experience and to develop as a player before considering a move to England.

Although he has rebuffed the Magpies, N'Soki may yet leave Paris. His youth deal will expire in 12 months, and he is scheduled to discuss a possible new contract with his club before the end of August. According to a source close to the player,: "Nothing is yet written for the future."



N'Soki isn't the only young French star to be approached by the Magpies. They have also spoken to Lyon with a view to signing striker Myziane Maolida, although no deal has yet materialised.

In addition - according to another Get French Football News report - Newcastle have agreed personal terms with 19-year-old defender Sikou Niakate, who currently plays for Ligue 2 side Valenciennes.

However, that deal could be scuppered unless the two clubs can agree on a mutually acceptable fee for the player before the transfer window closes on Thursday. The French club want €3m for the teenager - a sum which Newcastle owner Mike Ashley may not be prepared to pay.

#nufc sources suggesting that there is NO deal agreed for Valenciennes defender Sikou Niakaté . United are working on deals for a left-back and centre-back with Rafa Benitez mulling through some options. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) August 8, 2018

It will certainly be dispiriting for Magpies fans if neither Maolida nor Niakate move to St James' Park. Being unable to purchase established stars is bad enough. Being unable to sign inexpensive potential stars must be even more galling.