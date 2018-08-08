Pep Guardiola Plays Down Man City Transfer Speculation Ahead of Deadline Day

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that he doesn't think the club will make any more signings this summer despite constant speculation linking them with moves.

The reigning Premier League champions have seen two new players join their ranks ahead of the new season, with Leicester City talisman Riyad Mahrez and Netherlands Under-20 international Philippe Sandler arriving for a combined £63m.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

City have only had three players leave in high-profile deals - Joe Hart (Burnley), Angus Gunn (Southampton) and Pablo Maffeo (Stuttgart) - but a number of other youngsters have upped sticks from their development squad in search of first team football.

Despite this, Guardiola has played down speculation that there will be any more arrivals at Etihad Stadium this summer, even hinting that defender John Stones could be played out of position if there is a shortage in midfield.

"We have Fernandinho, [İlkay] Gündoğan can play there. At Tottenham last season when Fernandinho was suspended he played top," Guardiola said at Sky Sports' Premier League launch event, quoted by FourFourTwo.

"But Gündoğan I like as a player with a special feeling in the box. I remember a little bit Paul Scholes who had the special feeling in that position.

"We don't have many. I don't think we are going to sign more this season," he added. "John [Stones], I think he can play there but I don't know."

Most recently, Manchester City have been linked with a move for Australia international Daniel Arzani, who featured for the Socceroos at the World Cup. It was claimed that the winger will join Scottish champions Celtic on loan after his deal from City's sister club in Melbourne is finalised.